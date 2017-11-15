Attempted murder investigation launched in Todmorden

An investigation into an attempted murder of a man in Todmorden are appealing for information

The victim, a 55-year-old local man was found lying on the ground outside Pickles Court around 10.50pm on November 10 with serious head injuries.

He was treated at the scene and taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Detective Sergeant Ross Wadsworth said; “The victim has sustained a number of serious injuries before being found and I am certain that there will be someone who will have seen what took place, or who will have information about the incident.

“I am appealing to anyone who has any information about what happened to come forward. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with any information should contact Calderdale CID via 101 quoting 13170526850.

Information can also be passed anonymously and in confidence to the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 28 year old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has been released under investigation.