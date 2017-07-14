Break-in at Overgate Hospice Charity Shop

Police were called to the Overgate Hospice Charity Shop in Todmorden this morning (Friday) after staff and volunteers arrived to find that the premises had been broken into since the shop closed at 4:30pm the previous day.

The shop floor itself was not accessed however the office area and storage rooms on the first floor have been upturned. The damage is still being assessed however it would appear that no goods or money has been taken.

Head of Retail Tracey Broadbent said; ‘Following the destruction of our Hospice van last week we are naturally very disappointed at this new turn of events. Our staff and volunteers work hard to keep the shops in running order and this new disruption will take a lot of time to put right. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Calderdale community for their support since the fire at our Hebden Bridge shop last week and ask you to continue your patience with us whilst we take steps to get our Todmorden shop back up and running properly.’

The investigation is still in early stages however police are currently dusting for fingerprints in an attempt to establish the identity/s of those responsible.

If anyone has any information about the incident please contact the non-emergency police line.