British man back in UK charged with cyber attacks on banks

A British man has been extradited from Germany to face charges he launched cyber attacks against two of the UK’s most prominent high-street banks.

Daniel Kaye, 29, of Egham, Surrey, is accused of using an infected network of computers known as the Mirai#14 botnet to attack and blackmail Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays banks.

Lloyds Banking Group services were disrupted by an apparent cyber attack in January 2017, while Barclays fended off an apparent cyber assault in the same month.

Kaye is also facing a charge that he endangered human welfare with an alleged cyber attack against Lonestar MTN, Liberia’s biggest internet provider.

The charges follow an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA) with support from the German BKA.

Kaye was returned to the UK by NCA officers this afternoon under a European Arrest Warrant and remains in custody. He will appear tomorrow at Westminster Magistrates Court.

Luke Wyllie, senior operations manager at the NCA, said: “The investigation leading to these charges was complex and crossed borders. Our cyber crime officers have analysed reams of data on the way.

“Cyber crime is not victimless and we are determined to bring suspects before the courts.”