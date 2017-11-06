Brothers jailed after CCTV captures broad daylight 'gun' incident in Halifax

Two brothers have been jailed after a judge was shown shocking CCTV footage of a broad daylight "gun" incident in Halifax.

Just seconds after two small children were captured running past a Range Rover 33-year-old Abdul Jamil and his brother Abdul Jangier, 36, turned up in a Honda Civic to confront the two occupants of the parked up vehicle.

The judge who jailed the pair today (Monday) described what followed in Harrow Street as "a disgraceful scene of public disorder" which took place at tea-time in front of innocent members of the public.

Jamil, who had tried to cover his face, was filmed getting out of the passenger side of the Civic with an imitation silver revolver and pointing it through the driver's window of the Range Rover.

Bradford Crown Court heard today that Jamil had wanted to confront Chaudhry Fiaz Husain after the complainant had allegedly tried extort money from him by making threats.

Jamil's barrister Shufqat Khan said his client, who had been locked up for eight years as a 17-year-old for wounding and kidnapping, had turned his life around by working hard to set up a successful garage business.

He claimed that the complainant had tried to extort money from the married father-of-one because his client had managed to make something of himself.

Mr Khan said that was the catalyst to the short-lived incident in September, but his client knew he should have contacted the police instead.

"Sadly for him the way he has reacted to this means he's before the court facing this serious charge," conceded Mr Khan.

"By taking the law into his own hands as he did on this occasion he knows he deserves to be where he is."

Jamil, of Gibbet Street, Halifax, pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and he was jailed for three years and nine months.

His brother, of Ashbourne Grove, Halifax, pleaded guilty to a charge of affray and was jailed for 18 months.

His barrister Stephen Wood conceded that the CCTV showed an unpleasant piece of public disorder which took place just 30 seconds after two children had run up the street.

"There is nothing to suggest that those two children witnessed this deeply unpleasant incident," he added.

Mr Wood said his client had initially acted as a peacemaker, but he had allowed himself to be dragged into the argument through family loyalty.

Judge Neil Davey QC said Jamil had pointed the gun through the driver's window and had continued to brandish the weapon during the incident which followed.

"It was a disgraceful episode of public disorder," he told the brothers.