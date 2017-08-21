Burglar who failed to hide from Calderdale police is spared jail

A dozy defendant photographed by Calderdale police hiding under a bed with his LEGS sticking out after dodging bail for stealing cash from a fish shop has been spared jail.

Officers who arrested Jan Sivak, 30, posted a picture of him on social media and joked "he will not be winning any awards for hide-and-seek champion soon".

Picture that was posted by West Yorkshire Police when they found Jan Sivak

He was wanted after failing to surrender to bail at Bradford Magistrates Court on June 27 to answer a charge of burgling a fish and chip shop.

Sivak was captured by the officers who could not help to take a picture of the bumbling burglar with his entire bottom-half poking out from under a bed.

Sivak admitted to stealing £3,000 in cash and other goods from the upstairs office between June 3-4.

Appearing today at Bradford Crown Court Sivak received an eight month sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He will also have to complete 250 hours unpaid work.

Judge Durham Hall QC said: "You need to decide where your life is going.

"You have been a hard working man and you've fallen into bad habits and the wrong crowd. It's got to stop.