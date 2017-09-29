Calderdale man released under investigation by terrorism police

A Sowerby Bridge man along with four individuals have been released under investigation by the Counter Terrorism Policing North East, Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit and Wiltshire Police.

The 23-year-old was among eleven people to be arrested on Wednesday morning across England and Wales as part of a national investigation into the extreme right group National Action.

National Action are an extreme right wing group that were proscribed in the UK in December 2016.

Eleven properties are being searched across a number of force areas in England and Wales.

The arrests follow activity earlier this month by West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit.