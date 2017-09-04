Calderdale's criminal courts go up for sale

The former Calderdale Magistrates' and County Courts have been put up for sale after they were closed last year. But what does the future hold for the buildings?

The two courts were included on a list of dozens of courts nationally which the Ministry of Justice were set to axe.

The magistrates' court on Harrison Road was opened in 1896 as a combined Magistrates Court and police station, replacing the earlier court room housed in the Town Hall.

Calderdale County Court

Court 1, in the centre of the building is a grade II listed building, and is one of very few remaining traditional Victorian court rooms in England, with oak panelling, oak benches, an art-deco stained glass ceiling, tiered seating for lawyers and the public, and a raised area overlooking the courtroom for the Bench.

The Halifax Court changed to the Calderdale court in 1993 when the courts at Brighouse and Todmorden were closed and their magistrates and hearings transferred to Harrison Road.

Cases were transferred to Bradford Magistrates Court and Bradford Family Court.

It is not known what uses the building could have and how much they have been put on the market for.

