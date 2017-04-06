Can you help police trace these people?

Do you know any of these people?

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD309

CD308 is sought over a theft on March 30.

CD309 relates to deception/fraud on March 13.

CD306 is in connection with a serious offence on March 9.

CD305 is in relation to an assault on March 25.

CD306

CD303 is sought over a serious offence on March 28.

CD301 is in connection with a theft from a shop on March 29.

CD300 relates to posession of an offensie weapon on March 28.

CD299 is in relation to deception on March 13.

CD305

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

CD303

CD301

CD300