Cannabis farms found in Calderdale drug busts

Two cannabis farms have been discovered this week by the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team.

PC Butterfield and PCSO Talbot attended an address in Park Ward on Wednesday and found 31 cannabis plants. One suspect was arrested at the scene.

On Thursday PC Butterfield and PCSO Feather visited an address in Salterhebble. On arrival a cannabis farm with 65 plants was found and a different suspect was arrested,

Enquires are still ongoing into both incidents.