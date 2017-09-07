Cannabis farms found in drug busts at houses in Halifax

Police officers in Calderdale have uncovered two cannabis plant farms in Halifax.

PC Butterfield and PCSO Cordingley of the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team attended an address in Ovenden on Wednesday and located a cannabis farm.

On Tuesday officer from the Halifax NPT attended at an address in Park Ward and lfound a farm with 31 plants.

Officers said enquiries are ongoing and the search for suspects at the two different addresses continue.