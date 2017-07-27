Caught on camera: Can you help police trace these people?

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
CD480 is sought over a theft from a person on June 29.
CD481 relates to a robbery on June 16.
CD482 is in connection with a robbery on June 16.
CD483 is in relation to making off without a payment on July 4.
CD484 is sought over a theft on April 29.
CD485 is in connection with a burglary on July 8.
CD486 relates to a theft on July 5
CD487 is in relation to a theft on July 5.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.
But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.
