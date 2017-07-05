Caught on camera: Do you know any of them?

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
CD455 is sought over a theft from a shop on June 12.
CD456 relates to a theft from a shop on June 16.
CD457 is in connection with a theft from a shop on June 21.
CD458 is in relation to a theft on June 17.
CD459 is sought over a theft from a shop on June 15.
CD460 is in connection with a burglary on June 26.
CD461 relates to a theft from a burglary on June 26
CD462 is in relation to a theft on June 15.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.
But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.
