Caught on camera: Do you know them?

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD125 relates to a theft from a vehicle on December 1.

CD131

CD126 is sought over a theft from a person on December 3.

CD127 is in connection with a theft from a person on December 3.

CD128 is in relation to a theft from a shop on December 20.

CD129 is sought over a theft on December 10.

CD132

CD131 is in connection with a burglary on December 12.

CD132 relates to a burglary on December 12.

CD133 is in relation to a burglary on December 12.

Some of these people could be suspects and have not necessarily commited a crime.

CD129

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

CD126

CD127

CD128