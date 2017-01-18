Caught on camera: Do you know them?

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD151 relates to a theft on December 17.

CD152 is sought over a public order offence on December 22.

CD153 is in connection with a burglary on December 30.

CD154 is in relation to a theft on December 29.

CD155 is sought over a theft on December 29.

CD156 is in connection with an alleged crime committed on January 2.

CD157 relates to a theft on January 8.

CD158 is in relation to a theft from a shop on January 8.

Some of these people could be suspects and have not necessarily commited a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

CD152