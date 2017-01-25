Caught on camera: Do you know them?

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
CD159 relates to a theft on January 8.
CD160 is sought over a theft on January 11.
CD161 is in connection with the theft of a vehicle on January 2.
CD162 is in relation to a theft from a shop on December 29.
CD163 is sought over a theft from a shop on January 9.
CD164 is in connection with a theft from a shop on January 12.
CD165 relates to a burglary on January 14.
CD166 is in relation to an attempted theft from a shop on January 4.
Some of these people could be suspects and have not necessarily commited a crime.
But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
