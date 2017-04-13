Caught on camera: Do you know them?

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD305 is sought over an assault on March 25.

CD307 relates to a theft on March 30.

CD308 is in connection with a theft on March 30.

CD309 is in relation to a case of deception/fraud on March 13.

CD310 is sought over a serious offence on March 27.

CD311 is in connection with making off without payment on April 3.

CD312 relates to a theft from a shop on March 25.

CD313 is in relation to a theft on April 1.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

