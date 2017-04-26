Caught on camera: Do you know them?

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
CD314 is sought over a theft from a shop on March 8.
CD315 relates to a theft from a shop on April 12.
CD316 is in connection with a theft from a shop on April 10.
CD317 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 9.
CD318 is sought over making off without payment on April 9.
CD319 is in connection with an attempted theft from a shop on April 17.
CD320 relates to a theft on April 15.
CD321 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 20.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.
But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
