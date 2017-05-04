Search

Caught on camera: Do you know them?

CD328

CD328

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD322 is sought over a robbery on April 12.

CD326

CD326

CD323 relates to an assault on March 23.

CD324 is in connection with a theft from a shop on March 22.

CD325 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 24.

CD326 is sought over a theft on February 13.

CD327

CD327

CD327 is in connection with a theft from a shop on April 21.

CD328 relates to a theft from a shop on April 14.

CD329 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 14.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

CD325

CD325

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

CD329

CD329

CD323

CD323

CD324

CD324

CD322

CD322