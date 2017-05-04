Caught on camera: Do you know them?

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
CD322 is sought over a robbery on April 12.
CD323 relates to an assault on March 23.
CD324 is in connection with a theft from a shop on March 22.
CD325 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 24.
CD326 is sought over a theft on February 13.
CD327 is in connection with a theft from a shop on April 21.
CD328 relates to a theft from a shop on April 14.
CD329 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 14.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.
But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
