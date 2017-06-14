Caught on camera: Do you know them?

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD368 is sought over an assault on April 19.

CD369 relates to an assault on April 19.

CD370 is in connection with an assault on April 19.

CD371 is in relation to a theft from a shop on May 13.

CD372 is sought over a theft from a shop on April 28.

CD373 is in connection with a theft from a shop on April 28.

CD375 relates to a theft from a shop on April 28.

CD376 is in relation to a theft from a shop on March 30.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.

