Caught on camera: Do you know them?

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD447 is sought over a theft from a shop on June 15.

CD448 relates to a theft from a shop on June 16.

CD449 is in connection with a theft from a motor vehicle on June 14.

CD450 is in relation to a theft from a shop on June 9.

CD451 is sought over a theft from a shop on June 13.

CD452 is in connection with a theft from a vehicle on June 21.

CD453 relates to a theft from a vehicle on June 21

CD454 is in relation to a theft from a shop on June 12.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.

