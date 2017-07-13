Caught on camera: Do you know them?

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD463 is sought over a theft on June 15.

CD464 relates to a burglary on June 25.

CD465 is in connection with a theft from a shop on June 25.

CD466 is in relation to assault and theft from shop on June 25.

CD467 is sought over a theft from a shop on June 25.

CD468 is in connection with a theft on June 4.

CD469 relates to a theft from a shop on June 26

CD470 is in relation to a theft from a shop on June 26.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.

