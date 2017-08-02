Caught on camera: Do you know them?

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD488 is sought over a theft from a shop on July 3.

CD489 relates to a theft from a shop on June 27.

CD490 is in connection with a fraud on June 27.

CD491 is in relation to a burglary from a dwelling on July 16.

CD492 is sought over a theft from a shop on July 18.

CD493 is in connection with a theft from a shop on July 13.

CD494 relates to a theft from a shop on July 20

CD495 is in relation to a theft on July 20.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.

