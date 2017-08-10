Caught on camera: Do you know them?

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
CD497 is sought over a theft July 25.
CD498 relates to a theft from a shop on July 27.
CD499 is in connection with a theft from a shop on July 28.
CD500 is in relation to an attempted burglary on July 25.
CD501 is sought over a theft from a shop on August 1.
CD502 is in connection with a theft from a shop on August 1.
CD503 relates to a theft on June 3
CD504 is in relation to an assault and a theft on June 25.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.
But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.
