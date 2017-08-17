Caught on camera: Do you know them?

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD505 is sought over a theft from a shop on July 8.

CD506 relates to a theft from a shop on August 4.

CD507 is in connection with an attempted burglary on July 25.

CD509 is in relation to a public order offence on July 7.

CD510 is sought over an assault on July 8.

CD511 is in connection with a theft from a shop on July 27.

CD512 relates to a theft from a shop on July 26.

CD513 is in relation to a theft on July 8.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.

