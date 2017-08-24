Caught on camera: Do you know them?

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD514 is sought over a theft of a mobile on August 10.

CD515 relates to criminal damage on July 29.

CD516 is in connection with a robbery on July 21.

CD517 is in relation to a theft from a shop on August 1.

CD518 is sought over a theft from a shop on August 18.

CD519 is in connection with a burglary on August 2.

CD520 relates to an assault on April 12.

CD521 is in relation to an assault on April 12.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.

