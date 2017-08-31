Caught on camera: Do you know them?

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD522 is sought over an assault on April 12.

CD527

CD523 relates to criminal damage on August 2.

CD524 is in connection with criminal damage on July 2.

CD525 is in relation to a public order offence on August 7.

CD526 is sought over a theft on August 22.

CD528

CD527 is in connection with a theft from a shop on August 24.

CD528 relates to a theft from a shop on August 26.

CD529 is in relation to a burglary on August 14.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

CD525

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.

CD526

CD523

CD524