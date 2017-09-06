Caught on camera: Do you know them?

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD529 is in relation to a burglary on August 14.

CD537

CD530 relates to a theft from a shop on August 26.

CD532 is in connection with a theft from a shop on August 28.

CD533 is in relation to a theft from a shop on August 26.

CD534 is sought over a theft from a shop on September 2.

CD534

CD535 is in connection with a theft from a shop on July 8.

CD536 relates to a theft from a shop on September 3.

CD537 is in relation to a theft from a shop on June 23.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

CD535

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.

CD530

CD532

CD533