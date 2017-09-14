Caught on camera: Do you know them?

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD539 is in relation to making off without payment on August 20.

CD540 relates to making off without payment on August 20.

CD541 is in connection with making off without payment on September 6.

CD542 is in relation to a theft from a shop on September 8.

CD543 is sought over a theft from a shop on September 5.

CD544 is in connection with an assault on August 27.

CD545 relates to an assault on August 27.

CD546 is in relation to an assault on August 27.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.

