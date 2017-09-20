Caught on camera: Do you know them?

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD547 is in relation to an assault on August 27.

CD548 relates to a robbery on September 5.

CD549 is in connection with a serious offence on July 24.

CD550 is in relation to a theft from a shop on August 27.

CD551 is sought over a theft from a shop on August 16.

CD552 is in connection with an assault on July 27.

CD553 relates to an assault on August 1.

CD554 is in relation to a theft from a shop on September 12.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.

