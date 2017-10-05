Caught on camera: Do you know them?

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
CD565 is in relation to a theft on August 29.
CD566 relates to a theft from a shop on August 30.
CD567 is in connection with a deception/fraud on August 31.
CD568 is in relation to a deception/fraud on August 31.
CD569 is sought over a theft from a shop on September 7.
CD570 is in connection with a theft from a shop on September 20.
CD571 relates to a theft on August 27.
CD572 is in relation to a theft from a shop on September 21.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.
But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.
