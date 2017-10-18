Caught on camera: Do you know them?

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD573 is in relation to a theft on September 24.

CD579

CD574 relates to a theft from a shop on August 22.

CD575 is in connection with a theft from a shop on August 22.

CD576 is in relation to a burglary on August 24.

CD577 is sought over a theft on September 24.

CD580

CD578 is in connection with a theft on August 22.

CD579 relates to a public order offence on September 20.

CD580 is in relation to a theft from a shop on July 24.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

CD577

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.

CD575

CD576

CD573