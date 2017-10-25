Caught on camera: Do you know them?

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD581 is in relation to a burglary on September 13.

CD586

CD582 relates to a theft on September 20.

CD583 is in connection with a theft on July 29.

CD584 is in relation to a theft on September 21.

CD585 is sought over a burglary on September 20.

CD587

CD586 is in connection with a burglary on September 20.

CD587 relates to a burglary on September 28.

CD588 is in relation to a deception/fraud on October 1.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

CD583

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.

CD584

CD582

CD588