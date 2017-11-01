Caught on camera: Do you know them?

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
CD590 is in relation to a deception/fraud on October 6.
CD591 relates to an assault on September 10.
CD592 is in connection with an assault on September 10.
CD593 is in relation to a theft from a shop on October 8.
CD594 is sought over a theft from a shop on October 8.
CD595 is in connection with a theft from a shop on October 5.
CD596 relates to a robbery on September 20.
CD597 is in relation to a theft on October 4.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.
But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.
Almost Done!
Registering with Halifax Courier means you're ok with our terms and conditions.