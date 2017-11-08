Search

Caught on camera: Do you know them?

CD0601
CD0601

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD0599 is in relation to a theft from a shop on September 7.

CD0608

CD0608

CD0601 relates to a theft from a shop on September 18.

CD0602 is in connection with a.theft from a shop on October 10.

CD0603 is in relation to a deception/fraud on October 1.

CD0604 is sought over a theft on October 15.

CD0599

CD0599

CD0605 is in connection with a burglary on September 26.

CD0606 relates to a burglary on September 26.

CD0608 is in relation to a burglary on October 4.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

CD0605

CD0605

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.

CD0606

CD0606

CD0603

CD0603

CD0604

CD0604

CD0602

CD0602