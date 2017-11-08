Caught on camera: Do you know them?

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
CD0599 is in relation to a theft from a shop on September 7.
CD0601 relates to a theft from a shop on September 18.
CD0602 is in connection with a.theft from a shop on October 10.
CD0603 is in relation to a deception/fraud on October 1.
CD0604 is sought over a theft on October 15.
CD0605 is in connection with a burglary on September 26.
CD0606 relates to a burglary on September 26.
CD0608 is in relation to a burglary on October 4.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.
But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.
