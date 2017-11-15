Caught on camera: Do you know them?

Do you know any of these people? These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD0609 is in relation to a theft from a shop on October 7.

CD0613

CD0610 relates to a theft from a shop on October 7.

CD0611 is in connection with a robbery on October 24.

CD0612 is in relation to a theft on October 18.

CD0613 is sought over a theft on October 18.

CD0614

CD0614 is in connection with a theft on October 17.

CD0615 relates to a theft on October 3.

CD0616 is in relation to a burglary on October 20.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

CD0615

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.

CD0611

CD0612