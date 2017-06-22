Caught on camera: Do you know these people?

Do you know any of these people?

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD445 is sought over a theft from a shop on June 2.

CD446 is in connection with a theft from a shop on June 7.

CD442 is in relation to a theft from a shop on June 18.

CD441 is in connection with criminal damage on June 18.

CD438 is sought over an assault and a theft from a shop on June 12.

CD439 is in connection with an assault and a theft from a shop on June 12.

CD436 is in relation to a theft from a shop on May 31.

CD437 is sought over a theft from a shop on May 31.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

