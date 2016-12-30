CCTV captured moment shots fired at police in Bradford

DETECTIVES investigating an incident where a police officer and member of the public were shot at in Bradford on Christmas Day have released a CCTV image of the moment the shots were fired.

Two shots were fired towards the pair in a marked police vehicle from what is believed to be a black Seat Leon that was later found burnt out in Low Green Terrace in the Great Horton area of the city.

It happened while officers attending a disturbance outside the Krizma nightclub in Sackville Street at about 4.20am on Christmas Day were interviewing witnesses.

Armed officers have this morning (Friday 30 December) carried out a series of operations in the Bradford area as enquiries into the incident remain on going.

A 21 year old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody

Officers are continuing operations in the city as they look to trace two more men who they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

A 19-year-old man from Bradford has been charged with assault in relation to this earlier incident.

Detective Superintendent Pat Twiggs, of the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team, said: "We are releasing this image in the hope that someone knows who was involved in this offence, recognises the vehicle involved or knows who may have been in it.

"This was clearly a targeted, highly dangerous act which could have easily resulted in fatal consequences and we are determined to bring those responsible to justice.

"Firearms incidents will not be tolerated and I am appealing to anyone who might have any information.

" In particular I am appealing to anyone who may have seen this vehicle, or its occupants in the time leading up to this incident or immediately afterwards to contact us.

"I would also appeal to anyone who saw the disturbance outside the nightclub or the vehicle being abandoned to come forward with information."

Anyone who may be able to assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team on 101, quoting crime reference 13160757038 or log 252 of the 25 December or to report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."