CCTV released by police to find burglary suspects

Investigating police officers in Halifax are appealing for help to try and identify the men in these CCTV pictures in connection with a burglary.
Detectives in Calderdale, who have today released the images, would like to speak to the men following a burglary at a residential property in Halifax in August.
The first suspect is described as wearing a camouflage jacket, khaki tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a black baseball cap.
The second suspect is described as wearing a grey hooded jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark baseball cap.
The third suspect is described as wearing a black jumper with a white square on the front, dark-coloured tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a khaki baseball cap.
Anyone who recognises any of these men is asked to call Calderdale CID via 101, quoting reference 13170389751.
