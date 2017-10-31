CCTV released by police to find burglary suspects

Investigating police officers in Halifax are appealing for help to try and identify the men in these CCTV pictures in connection with a burglary.

Detectives in Calderdale, who have today released the images, would like to speak to the men following a burglary at a residential property in Halifax in August.

The first suspect is described as wearing a camouflage jacket, khaki tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a black baseball cap.

The second suspect is described as wearing a grey hooded jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark baseball cap.

The third suspect is described as wearing a black jumper with a white square on the front, dark-coloured tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a khaki baseball cap.

Anyone who recognises any of these men is asked to call Calderdale CID via 101, quoting reference 13170389751.