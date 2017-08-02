CCTV released of suspect who ‘inappropriately touched himself’ on train

The British Transport Police want to speak to this man in connection with an incident where a man touched himself inappropriately in front of two people.

The incident happened at around 7.20pm on Saturday July 14 on a train between Mytholmroyd and Bradford interchange.

A man touched himself inappropriately on the train, in front of a man and a woman.

He then left the service at Bradford Interchange and ran out of the station.

Officers would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV images as he may have information which could help the investigation.

If you know him, call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text information to 61016, quoting reference number 570 14/7/17.