CCTV snaps of hooded males released after Halifax burglary

Detectives have released CCTV pictures after a burglary in Halifax.

Officers only today put out the images after the offence occurred between 9am and 1.45pm on Tuesday, September 19.

Police released the CCTV pictures

Burglars forced entry to a property on Claremount Road before stealing a laptop, police said.

They are believed to have left the area in a dark Mazda car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Jason Mohan at Calderdale CID by calling 101 and using the reference 13170433332.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.