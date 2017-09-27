Chainsaw found by police after 'reported disturbance' in Halifax town centre

Police officers in Calderdale discovered a chainsaw in Halifax town centre following a late night disturbance.

Police are appealing to trace the owner of the item that was found on Friday September 1.

Chainsaw that was discovered in Halifax town centre (Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

The piece of machinery was with its box and found following a reported disturbance around 11.30pm.

Anyone who believes they are the owner of the item, or can offer any information about it is asked to contact Special Constable 7314 Jamie Nicholson at Halifax Police Station via 101 quoting 13170404706