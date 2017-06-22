Champagne seized after burglary suspects arrested in Halifax

A BOTTLE Of champagne is among stolen items police want to return to owners after three people were arrested and items seized during a burglary investigation in Halifax.

A man and woman both aged 39 were arrested from an address on Norman Street in the King Cross area of Halifax on Wednesday (June 21).

A large number of items including personal electrical devices were recovered.

Another man, aged 44 was arrested from Athol Gardens in Ovenden.

All three were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary. They have all been released pending investigation.

Two of the more unusual items recovered, and whose rightful owners have not yet been traced are a 2003 vintage bottle of Champage and an electric welder.

The 2003 boxed bottle of Moet and Chardon Champage and the Migmate 100 welder were recovered alongside other items from the property in Norman Street.

Detective Sergeant Ross Wadsworth of Calderdale CID said, "Clearly we want to make sure these items are returned to their rightful owners and would appeal to anyone who recognises these items to come forward. Our enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone who has any information, or who believes the items may be theirs are asked to contact DS Ross Wadsworth at Halifax CID by calling 101 and quoting 13170281287.