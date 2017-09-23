Charity reveals 9,276 men told West Yorkshire Police they were a domestic abuse

More than 9,000 men across West Yorkshire contacted police to say they had been a victim of domestic abuse last year, according to new figures.

A total of 9,276 men in the county reported incidents to West Yorkshire Police during 2016, compared with 7,502 in 2015 and 6,227 in 2014.

The statistics were compiled using the Freedom of Information Act by the ManKind Initiative, a charity which supports male victims of domestic abuse.

The charity hopes to encourage more men to come forward and recognise that they are not alone in suffering behind closed doors.

The figures for female victims during the same period were 34,978 in 2016, 31,690 in 2015 and 28,193 in 2014.

Mark Brooks, chairman of the ManKind Initiative, said: “The number of males coming forward to the police sends a clear reminder to those who come into contact and support victims of domestic abuse across West Yorkshire that they must ensure there are properly resourced support services for male victims.”

“This includes making sure staff are fully trained to look for and spot the signs in a male victim, know how to help and who or where to get help from, making proper assessments of their risk and needs which could include adequate emergency housing provision or obtaining injunctions.

"It is also important that there are more awareness campaigns to encourage men to come forward and also to change society’s view that men cannot be victims of domestic abuse.”