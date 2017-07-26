Concern over missing Bradford teenager

Police are appealing for information to help them trace a missing Bradford teenager.

Jasmine Akhtar, 18, was last seen at about 5pm yesterday after meeting friends in the city centre.

Officers are concerned for her welfare as this behaviour is out of character.

Jasmine is described as being about 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build.

She is believed to be wearing black leather leggings, black pumps and a grey jacket which says 'Love Fitness'

She is also thought to be wearing a multi-coloured top which is said to be of a camouflage-style.

Enquiries are continuing to locate Jasmine and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0024 of July 26.