Concerns grow for missing vulnerable pensioner from Brighouse

Police officers in Calderdale and family members are concerned for the welfare of pensioner who went missing in the Brighouse area and has not been seen since Sunday.

Barry Nicholson is 70-years old and is described as a white male, 5ft tall with a long white beard and grey hair.

He was last seen on River Street in Brighouse shortly before 8pm on Sunday evening (August 13).

Mr Nicholson is known to regularly walk around the Brighouse area and frequent public houses in the town. He may appear confused.

Members from the Calder Valley Search and Rescue team have also been assisting with the search for Mr Nicholson since 10pm last night.

They were stood down after searching areas of interest.

Anyone who has seen Barry or who knows where he is now should contact police via 101 quoting log 1428 of Aug 13.