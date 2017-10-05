Convicted burglar from Wyke wanted on recall to prison

Police are hunting a convicted burglar from the Bradford area who is wanted on recall to prison.

Shane Frayne had been serving a sentence for burglary and was released on licence last month.

The 25-year-old, who is from Wyke, has now been recalled to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as being slim and around 5ft 8in.

He also has a tattoo on his right hand which says ‘Katie’.

Officers are continuing enquiries to trace him, but anyone who sees him is urged to contact police in Bradford on 101 and quote reference 13170447188.