Court briefs

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Magistrates Court.

Robert Lakatos, (42), of Lister Lane, Halifax, three penalty points, £40 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Craig Leonard, (47), of Brow Wood Road, Halifax, six penalty points, £461 fine, £85 costs and £46 victim surcharge for speeding.

Dalton O’Shea, (21), of Fall Spring Gardens, Stainland, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Gareth Peel, (33), of Club Lane, Ovenden, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for speeding.

Attaullah Khan, (24), of Essex Street, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Linda Sharpe, (59), of Crossley Gardens, Pellon, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

David Todd, (48), of Beechwood Avenue, Halifax, three penalty points, £93 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Elias Varin, (22), of Hope Street, Sowerby Bridge, four penalty points, £169 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Kieran Warner, (39), of Yew Tree Croft, Halifax, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Leanne Wright, (28), of Longfellow Court, Mytholmroyd, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Lubomir Chamko, (48), of Lightowler Close, Halifax, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Lee Chapman, (47), of Holmes Road, Sowerby Bridge, three penalty points, £146 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Clayton Cutter, (37), of Sycamore Drive, Lightcliffe, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Laura Dyson, (29), of Albion Street, Brighouse, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

John Fernandez, (39), of Rochdale Road, Todmorden, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Natalie Lee, (23), of Oaklands, Brighouse, three penalty points, £105 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Rachael Brandwood, (40), of Heather Bank, Walsden, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Aneesah Faizan, (20), of Moor End road, Halifax, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.