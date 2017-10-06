Court briefs

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Magistrates Court,

Robert Mirga, (40), of Queens Road, Pellon, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police in relation to the identification of a driver.

Hamza Mohammed, (24), of Birks Hall Terrace, Halifax, three penalty points, £40 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

David Olah, (22), of Beckenham Place, Halifax, eight penalty points, £770 fine, £85 costs and £77 victim surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Alan Tidswell, (51), of Shay Lane, Holmfield, eight penalty points, £770 fine, £85 costs and £77 victim surcharge for driving without insurance and failing to produce the relevant certificate of insurance when required.

Mohammed Chaudhary, (27), of , Highfield Terrace, Parkinson Lane, Halifax, three penalty points, £146 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Rachel Driscoll, (47), of Sackville Street, Hebden Bridge, three penalty points, £100 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Julia Gallagher, (36), of Mill Grove, Brighouse, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police in relation to the identification of a driver.