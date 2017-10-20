Court briefs

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Magistrates Court.

Graham Simpson, (39), of Beech Street, Elland, three penalty points, £220 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Sameer Ahmed, (21), of Hammond Street, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Lana Anderson, (32), of Stratton Road, Brighouse, three penalty points, £40 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Tom Belfield, (26), of Hall Street North, Boothtown, three penalty points, £130 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

David Brown, (63), of Ravenstone Drive, Greetland, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

James Cattermole, (37), of Penine Grove, Todmorden, three penalty points, £153 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Pawel Kajewski, (31), of Clare Street, Halifax, three penalty points, £116 fine, £85 fine, £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Karen James, (54), of Stoney Royd Terrace, Halifax, three penalty points, £246 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

David Widdup, (24), of Longfield Grove, Todmorden, six penalty points, £230 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Richard Butterworth, of Broad Lea, Elland, three penalty points, £90 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Simon Chambers, (31), of Thirlmere Avenue, Elland, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for speeding.

Sally Garrett, (40), of Tennyson Street, Lee Mount, six penalty points, £150 fine, £856 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Robert Gralka, (46), of Dodge Holme Drive, Halifax, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without a licence.

Paul Honour, (35), of Nursery Grove, Ovenden, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Iblal Jubbar, (23), of Prospect Court, Halifax, six penalty points, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Serra Rambeaud, (32), of Church Street, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.