Court briefs - man banned from driving for 18 months

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Magistrates Court.
Duncan Brookes, (28), of Russell Street, Todmorden, 12 month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for assault.
Joseph English, (27), of Bankfield View, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 18 months, 12 month community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for dangerous driving.
Zoltan Forgacs, (31), of Franklin Street, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a license.
Amjad Ali, (47), of Vicar Park Drive, Halifax, three penalty points, £156 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for failing to stop at a red light.
Steven Clay, (40), of Malham Road, Brighouse, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver and speeding.
Andrew Fisher, (35), of Winchester Court, Boothtown, three penalty points, £133 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.
Shahzad Hussain, (36), of Freeman Road, Southowram, six penalty points, £70 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.
Ahid Miah, (35), of Lower Newlands, Brighouse, three penalty points, £51 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.
Paul Pyzer, (44), of Holmfield Gardens, Holmfield, three penalty points, £146 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.
Michael Traveller, (54), of Ashgrove Avenue, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver and speeding.
James Trigg, (30), of Forest Crescent, Halifax, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for having an obscured registration plate.
Khaleel Ahmed, (22), of Spring Hall Place, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, £435 fine, £620 costs and £43.50 victim surcharge for driving without due care and attention and driving without insurance.
Gary Crabtree, (38), of Moorend Avenue, Halifax, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.
Jack Crabtree, (21), of Ellen Royd Lane, Sowerby Bridge, four penalty points, £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for speeding.
David Drake, (46), of Rawson Street North, Halifax, eight penalty points, £770 fine, £85 costs and £77 victim surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a license.
Aime Mateta, (47), of Arundel Street, Halifax, three penalty points, £150 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without a license.
Richard Pinnington, (25), of Knowlwood Road, Todmorden, six penalty points, £80 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.
Catherine Pryor, (57), of Mary Street, Brighouse, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver.
Jakub Wawrzyniak, (21), of Pine Road, Todmorden, eight penalty points, £250 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.
Valarie Prescott, (50), of Byron Street, Halifax, £480 fine, £200 costs and £48 victim surcharge for depositing controlled waste without a permit and failing to comply with a notice.
Ian Escreet, (57), of Nutclough, Hebden Bridge, disqualified from driving for nine months, £50 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
Samuel Roberts, (20), of Trinity Close, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £255 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for drink driving.
John Rye, (52), of Broadway Court, Sowerby Bridge, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £385 fine, £85 costs and £39 victim surcharge for drink driving.
Tom Stokes, (20), ℅ Milton Terrace, Halifax, £200 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge after being found at Halifax Volkswagen for an unlawful purpose, namely theft or damage to motor vehicles.
Almost Done!
Registering with Halifax Courier means you're ok with our terms and conditions.