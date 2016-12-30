Court briefs - man banned from driving for 18 months

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Magistrates Court.

Duncan Brookes, (28), of Russell Street, Todmorden, 12 month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for assault.

Joseph English, (27), of Bankfield View, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 18 months, 12 month community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for dangerous driving.

Zoltan Forgacs, (31), of Franklin Street, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a license.

Amjad Ali, (47), of Vicar Park Drive, Halifax, three penalty points, £156 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for failing to stop at a red light.

Steven Clay, (40), of Malham Road, Brighouse, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver and speeding.

Andrew Fisher, (35), of Winchester Court, Boothtown, three penalty points, £133 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Shahzad Hussain, (36), of Freeman Road, Southowram, six penalty points, £70 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Ahid Miah, (35), of Lower Newlands, Brighouse, three penalty points, £51 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Paul Pyzer, (44), of Holmfield Gardens, Holmfield, three penalty points, £146 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Michael Traveller, (54), of Ashgrove Avenue, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver and speeding.

James Trigg, (30), of Forest Crescent, Halifax, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for having an obscured registration plate.

Khaleel Ahmed, (22), of Spring Hall Place, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, £435 fine, £620 costs and £43.50 victim surcharge for driving without due care and attention and driving without insurance.

Gary Crabtree, (38), of Moorend Avenue, Halifax, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Jack Crabtree, (21), of Ellen Royd Lane, Sowerby Bridge, four penalty points, £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for speeding.

David Drake, (46), of Rawson Street North, Halifax, eight penalty points, £770 fine, £85 costs and £77 victim surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a license.

Aime Mateta, (47), of Arundel Street, Halifax, three penalty points, £150 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without a license.

Richard Pinnington, (25), of Knowlwood Road, Todmorden, six penalty points, £80 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Catherine Pryor, (57), of Mary Street, Brighouse, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver.

Jakub Wawrzyniak, (21), of Pine Road, Todmorden, eight penalty points, £250 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Valarie Prescott, (50), of Byron Street, Halifax, £480 fine, £200 costs and £48 victim surcharge for depositing controlled waste without a permit and failing to comply with a notice.

Ian Escreet, (57), of Nutclough, Hebden Bridge, disqualified from driving for nine months, £50 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Samuel Roberts, (20), of Trinity Close, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £255 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for drink driving.

John Rye, (52), of Broadway Court, Sowerby Bridge, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £385 fine, £85 costs and £39 victim surcharge for drink driving.

Tom Stokes, (20), ℅ Milton Terrace, Halifax, £200 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge after being found at Halifax Volkswagen for an unlawful purpose, namely theft or damage to motor vehicles.